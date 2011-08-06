Nice crib!

Before Joel Madden and Nicole Richie became parents and got hitched, they kicked back in a four bedroom, four bathroom bachelor pad located in Glendale, Calif., which is now seeking a lessee who's willing to pay a cool $5,950 a month.

PHOTOS: A look at Nicole and Joel's romance

Madden, 32, along with Richie, 29, traded the 4,800 square-foot 1930s Spanish-style home for 5,380-square-foot digs in Laurel Canyon shortly after the couple welcomed their daughter, Harlow, 3, on Jan. 11, 2008.

PHOTOS: Harlow's most adorable moments

No word if Madden is one of those landlords who is including utilities in the near $6,000 rent, but E! Online reports that the cost for a gardener is part of the hefty monthly price tag. In addition, the home, which was featured on MTV Cribs, comes fully furnished and has three fireplaces, plus a sprawling backyard.

PHOTOS: Celeb dream homes

Designer Richie and the Good Charlotte lead vocalist tied the knot in December 2010. They also have a son, Sparrow, 23 months.