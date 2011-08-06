Rent Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Former Home for $5,950 a Month!
Before Joel Madden and Nicole Richie became parents and got hitched, they kicked back in a four bedroom, four bathroom bachelor pad located in Glendale, Calif., which is now seeking a lessee who's willing to pay a cool $5,950 a month.
Madden, 32, along with Richie, 29, traded the 4,800 square-foot 1930s Spanish-style home for 5,380-square-foot digs in Laurel Canyon shortly after the couple welcomed their daughter, Harlow, 3, on Jan. 11, 2008.
No word if Madden is one of those landlords who is including utilities in the near $6,000 rent, but E! Online reports that the cost for a gardener is part of the hefty monthly price tag. In addition, the home, which was featured on MTV Cribs, comes fully furnished and has three fireplaces, plus a sprawling backyard.
Designer Richie and the Good Charlotte lead vocalist tied the knot in December 2010. They also have a son, Sparrow, 23 months.
