LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A producer who has worked with Farrah Fawcett says the actress has checked into a Los Angeles hospital.

Craig Nevius tells People magazine early Monday that the 62-year-old "Charlie's Angels" star, who was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2006, was hospitalized because of a blood clot that was likely a side effect of treatment she recently had in Germany.

"Tonight, Farrah has hope, and she hopes that others will continue to hold onto theirs," Nevius told the magazine.

The hospitalization was first reported by RadarOnline.com. Nevius, who says he is speaking on Fawcett's behalf, declined comment to The Associated Press on Saturday and did not return messages left Sunday.

Fawcett's doctor, Lawrence Piro, tells People that Fawcett had abdominal bleeding and a hematoma while undergoing aggressive alternative cancer treatments in Germany.