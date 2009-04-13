Jason Priestley and wife Naomi Lowde are expecting their second child, their rep confirms to Usmagazine.com exclusively.

Lowde showed off her growing bump during a weekend shopping trip to Tiffany & Co.

See what stars were up to over the weekend.

The couple welcomed daughter Ava Veronica on July 2, 2007. Us Weekly named Priestley one of Hollywood's sexiest dads that same year.

See more photos of sexy, shirtless dads.

"I love being a father. It's totally ineffable," he told ABC News Now's What's the Buzz shortly after Ava's birth. "I love changing diapers. I love the whole thing -- I'm all in."

He and Lowde said they didn't want to hire a nanny to help raise Ava.

Check out photos of adorable celeb babies.

"The time we're going to get to spend with our daughter actually being an infant is so short that I really want to have that time with her," Priestley said. "The fractured sleep that you get, the whole experience -- I really want have it all and soak it in."

The 90210 star (who is currently directing a few episodes of the CW spinoff) met Lowde, a makeup artist, in London in 2001. The following year, she helped him recover from a near-fatal race car accident at the Kentucky Speedway, in which he crashed into a wall head on.

See what stars look like without makeup.

They said "I Do" in a 1940s-themed wedding on The Bahamas' Paradise Island in May 2005. Former costars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Tiffani Thiessen and Ian Ziering were among the 120 guests.

Check out photos of 90210 stars: then and now.