Lauren Conrad isn't returning to "The Hills".

According to the New York Post, Conrad, 23, has been working out a contract to re-appear on the show after "she kind of realized, especially in this economy, there's not much else out there for her."

See how Lauren Conrad looks as a cartoon character

But her rep tells Usmagazine.com, "She is focusing on both clothing lines and her books. She has no plans to return to The Hills at this time."

See Lauren Conrad's baby photos

Last week, MTV announced the show will return in the fall with more episodes of season 5.

See all of Lauren's friends through the years

"Lauren has moved on, but Heidi, Audrina, Spencer, Brody, Stephanie, Lo and Justin Bobby will be back as the drama continues with fresh faces, new stories and shocking surprises," reads a press release.