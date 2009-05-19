Patrick Swayze did not pass away this morning, despite a radio station reporting otherwise, the actor's rep tells Usmagazine.com. Various other sources have reported the denial.

"This is to confirm that Patrick Swayze did not pass away this morning contrary to severely reckless reports stemming from a radio station in Jacksonville, Florida," his rep told Us Tuesday. "Patrick Swayze is alive, well and is enjoying his life and he continues to respond to treatment."

The actor was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2008 and had been undergoing chemotherapy and other treatments ever since.

In March, he refuted reports by the National Enquirer that he only had weeks to live and that the disease's progress could not be stopped.

"I am one of the lucky ones with pancreatic cancer that is responding well to the treatment," he said in a statement at the time.

"There is a brand new, 12-week old, Rhodesian Ridgeback puppy named Kumasai in my life who is gorgeous and already showing that he will be one special dog... I have so much to be thankful for at this time."

