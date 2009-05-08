Entertainment Tonight -- A representative for Jack McCollough, the man who claims he was headbutted by "24" star Kiefer Sutherland, is speaking out about his alleged injuries.

McCollough's rep tells ET that the fashion designer sustained a broken nose as a result of the alleged attack, which he says left McCollough's nose broken in three places.

Officials say the actor has a summons on June 22 at Manhattan Criminal Court, after being charged with assault in the third degree.