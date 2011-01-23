Aaron Carter is taking a break -- in rehab.

The singer and "Dancing With the Stars" alum, 23, has entered an undisclosed treatment facility "to heal some emotional and spiritual issues he was dealing with," his manager Johnny Wright says in a statement. Carter (whose older brother is Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter) recently approached Wright to "restart" his music career.

"He has been in Orlando working on a new album, perfecting his live show and his physical body," Wright says. His stint at the facility will provide "the guidance and cleansing he needs, which in turn will help him on the music journey he's about to take," the statement continues.

Adds Wright: "Aaron asks that everyone keep him in their prayers and that they respect his privacy at this time."

A source close to the star tells UsMagazine.com, "He's in a great place. He was struggling a bit so [he] needed to go someplace to get some help."

