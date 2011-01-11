Don't hold it against her!

Contrary to a Perez Hilton report, Britney Spears is not slated to open the Grammy Awards on February 13, her rep tells UsMagazine.com. (The rep adds that she will not perform later in the show either.)

Not that Spears' return to the music scene hasn't ignited a fan frenzy. Hours after the 29-year-old singer released her new single "Hold It Against Me," the song shot to No. 1 on iTunes Tuesday. USA Today later hailed the uptempo track for "delivering enough dizzying dance-pop ecstasy to ensure another chart-topping ride."

After shattering first-day sales records, Spears thanked her Twitter followers for their support.

"Seriously, I have the best fans ever," she wrote. "I love you all so much! Everything I do is for you!"

