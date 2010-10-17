NEW YORK (AP) -- Celine Dion has been admitted to a Florida hospital to prevent the early delivery of her twins.

A representative for the superstar singer said Monday that Dion is at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. The hospitalization was recommended to make sure she's near her doctors leading up to the babies' birth.

Dion announced earlier this year that she's pregnant with two boys. She had tried for years to have more children. She and her husband, Rene Angelil, are the parents of a 9-year-old son, Rene Charles.

