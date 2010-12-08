After a series of sexy shots featuring Christina Aguilera hit the Internet on Wednesday, the singer's rep tells UsMagazine.com that the racy pics were never meant to be seen by the public.

"The photos of Christina Aguilera being leaked to the press were illegally obtained by a hacker who tapped into Christina's personal stylist's account," Aguilera's rep tells Us. "The photos were taken in the privacy of Ms. Aguilera's home and were used only in a personal exchange between the star and her stylist."

The pictures, which feature the 29-year-old singer posing in several skin-revealing ensembles, were reportedly taken before Aguilera announced her split from husband Jordan Bratman.

"We find the actions of the hackers and the press who purchased and/or obtained these photos to be irresponsible and actionable," the rep continues. "We are attempting to determine the identity of the hackers and will pursue them aggressively. Their conduct is reprehensible."

