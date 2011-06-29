Denise Richards is a mom -- again!

The actress, 40, recently adopted a baby girl domestically, her rep confirms to Us Weekly. Richards named her daughter Eloise Joni after her mother, who lost her battle with cancer in 2007.

"Denise and Eloise's big sisters couldn't be happier and feel incredibly blessed," the actress' rep tells Us.

The Wild Things star has two daughters -- Sam, 7, and Lola, 5 -- from her previous marriage to Charlie Sheen.

