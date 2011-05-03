After nearly a year together, Jennifer Love Hewitt has parted ways with beau Alex Beh, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

"They haven't been dating for a little while," the rep adds.

Us first reported that Hewitt was dating actor-director Beh in late July 2010 following her March split from "Ghost Whisperer" co-star Jamie Kennedy.

"She's doing well," a pal tells Us in the wake of the Beh breakup.

Back in February, all was well with Hewitt, 31, and her man. "He buys me flowers every day," she told Us at a New York Fashion Week event. "Ever since we met. Every single day -- I'm serious! He'll either give me a bouquet, or handpick one. So sweet!"

No matter her relationship status, the TV vet told Ellen DeGeneres in January that she has three Tiffany engagement rings picked out -- just in case.

"I actually have three because I feel like I'm doing the guy a favor," she said. "I feel like I don't want to be upset if he picks a bad ring."

