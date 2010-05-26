John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston are indeed expanding their family -- but with one baby, not two.

A rep for Travolta, 56, and Preston, 47, slams a new tabloid report claiming that Preston is pregnant with twins. "Totally false," the rep tells UsMagazine.com. "They are not expecting twins."

On May 18, the Hollywood couple announced on their websites: "It's impossible to keep a secret...especially one as wonderful as this. We want to be the first to share this great news with everyone that we are expecting a new addition to the our family."

Travolta and Preston have a 10-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu. In 2009, their 16-year-old son Jett tragically died of a seizure.

RELATED

More on Wonderwall:

See what other stars had kids midlife

See John Travolta's likeness to a Golden Retriever and more celeb canine lookalikes

More on Us Weekly:

PHOTOS: Adorable A-list babies

PHOTOS: Hollywood's most enduring couples