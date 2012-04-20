Breathe easy, Beliebers!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are not getting engaged, despite a brand-new report, his manager, Scooter Braun, tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Justin and Selena pack on the PDA

The Chicago Sun-Times posted Friday morning that Bieber, 18, and Gomez, 19, were spotted shopping for engagement rings. The Sun-Times also reported that people close to the couple are "convinced" an engagement in imminent. Braun tells Us the claims are "complete bulls---" and that Bieber's team was laughing at the speculation.

The Chicago Sun-Times' story quickly sparked a firestorm on Twitter on Friday morning, with fans alternately celebrating and mourning the supposed wedding news.

PHOTOS: Celebs with Bieber fever

One fact Beliebers can trust: Bieber's new album, "Believe," will be released June 19.

