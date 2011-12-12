UsWeekly

Katie Couric and Brooks Perlin have ended their five-year relationship, a rep for Couric confirms to Us Weekly.

Perlin, 37, is in the process of moving out of Couric's Upper East Side townhouse in New York City. The former "CBS Evening News" anchor -- whose husband Jay Monahan passed away from colon cancer in 1998 -- met Perlin in 2006 at a cancer research fundraising event at the Louis Licari Hair Salon.

A Couric pal tells Us she initiated the breakup. "Brook's a nice guy, but it was inevitable because they had different priorities and perspectives, and their age difference made it a challenge, too."

"Katie is someone who is incredibly versatile and accessible and in high demand and he just couldn't keep up," the Couric pal adds. "He had a little more trouble in the relationship. So she's available and back on the market."

Despite their recent breakup, a Couric pal tells The New York Post's Page Six they remain amicable. "Brooks is a great person and a real gentleman; he and Katie enjoyed their time together. But after five years, they have decided it was time to go their separate ways."

Couric, 54,has two daughters with Monahan: college junior Ellie, 20, and high school sophomore Carrie, 15. Her new untitled talk show will premiere in September 2012.