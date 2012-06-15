One week after being rushed to the emergency room following a scary car crash, Lindsay Lohan gave fans and loved ones another fright.

According to a report by ABC News affiliate KABC, the 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being found "unconscious" Friday morning in the penthouse of the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Ray, Calif, where Lohan is currently filming Lifetime's Liz And Dick.

Lohan's rep Steve Honig slams the story, and assures Us Weekly that the star is doing fine -- she just need to catch up on some zzz's.

"Lindsay worked a grueling schedule the past few days. She was on set last night at 7 pm and worked through the night until 8 am this morning. She took a nap before shooting her scene," Honig explains. "Producers were concerned when she did not come out of her room and called paramedics as a precaution."

Adds Honig, "Lindsay was examined and is fine, but did suffer some exhaustion and dehydration. Lindsay was never taken to a hospital; reports to the contrary are false. She is resting now, and is hoping to be back on set later this afternoon."

A source close to the actress echoes Honig's story, and tells Us that Lohan is already back to work for another day of shooting.

Lohan has a history of substance abuse, and has been in and out of rehab over the last several years. (She entered a drug rehabilitation program for the fourth time in 2010.) In March, the troubled star -- who is currently playing Elizabeth Taylor in Lifetime's biopic about the iconic actress -- was taken off probation for her 2007 DUI arrest, though she remains on probation for her 2011 shoplifting case.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rep: Lindsay Lohan Was Not Hospitalized Friday