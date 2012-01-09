NEW YORK (AP) -- Nick Cannon is out of the hospital after battling what wife Mariah Carey called "mild kidney failure."

RELATED: Mariah Carey: Nick Cannon Has Good Prognosis After Surgery

The entertainer was hospitalized in Aspen, Colo., last week after he fell ill while the couple was on vacation there. He was transferred to a Los Angeles hospital a few days later. Carey said he was suffering from a form of kidney failure but no further details were released.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Transported to Los Angeles Hospital After 'Mild Kidney Failure'

In a statement Monday, Cannon's publicist Tracy Nguyen (WIHN) said he's now "resting and recovering at home" and thanks everyone who was concerned about him.

She says he'll return to his live morning radio show, "Rollin' with Nick Cannon," on Jan. 17.

RELATED: Nick Cannon Hospitalized for 'Mild Kidney Failure'