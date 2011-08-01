Calm down, "True Blood" fans.

A "nude photo" leaked online Monday of Ryan Kwanten is fake, his rep tells Us Weekly. The low-resolution shot shows the 34-year-old actor with his pants pulled down -- leaving nothing to the imagination -- but there's nothing real about the photo.

Although this scandalous shot isn't the real deal, fans of Kwanten see plenty of his flawless physique in the show's numerous shirtless scenes.

The former Home and Away star isn't the first celeb to fall victim to nude photo doctoring. In May, nude photos appearing to be Blake Lively were a complete hoax, her rep told Us.

