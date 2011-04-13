Rep: Seann William Scott Leaves Rehab
Seann William Scott is back and better than ever.
The 34-year-old actor's rep tells UsMagazine.com that Scott recently "completed a successful treatment program" after checking in to an undisclosed rehab facility in March to address "health and personal issues."
"He is looking forward to beginning production next month on 'American Reunion' for Universal Pictures," Scott's rep says.
The Minnesota native is best known as Steve Stifler, the crude party boy from the "American Pie" films. In 2010, he appeared opposite Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan in "Cop Out."
