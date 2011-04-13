Seann William Scott is back and better than ever.

The 34-year-old actor's rep tells UsMagazine.com that Scott recently "completed a successful treatment program" after checking in to an undisclosed rehab facility in March to address "health and personal issues."

"He is looking forward to beginning production next month on 'American Reunion' for Universal Pictures," Scott's rep says.

The Minnesota native is best known as Steve Stifler, the crude party boy from the "American Pie" films. In 2010, he appeared opposite Bruce Willis and Tracy Morgan in "Cop Out."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Lovato talks about her experience in rehab

Learn all about 'American Pie' on MSN

See what your fave celebs have been up to this week

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Celebrity rehab centers

PHOTOS: Biggest star meltdowns

PHOTOS: Celebs who've mellowed out