The Jersey Shore crew just can't catch a break.

The very same weekend her pals -- including Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Pauly "Pauly D" Delvecchio, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino -- got into a knock-down, dragout bar brawl, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is dealing with a scandal of her own: the leaking of old nude photos.

Her rep confirms to Us Weekly that the images obtained by sites like Egotastic and The Daily Mail -- in which Snooki wears a white bathrobe, left open to show off her body -- are indeed of a pre-pregnancy Polizzi.

"Clearly these are old and personal photos that were not meant for the public," her rep tells Us. "It's a shame someone decided to leak them for obvious personal gain."

The MTV star -- who has decided to live outside the Jersey Shore Seaside Heights house for the show's final season with her fiance Jionni LaValle -- is currently expecting the couple's first child.

Following her friends' Friday night altercation, during which her BFF JWoww sprained her ankle, a source assured Us the pint-size reality star, 24, was not present for the frightening melee.

