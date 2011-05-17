"Miranda Shelton" on her driver's license, and "Miranda Lambert" on her album covers!

Just-married Miranda Lambert is changing her legal name in honor of her new husband Blake Shelton, a rep for the country couple confirms to Us Weekly.

Professionally speaking, however, the Grammy-winning star will keep her famous maiden name, the rep added.

Lambert, 27, tried out her new name via Twitter on Monday, two days after she and The Voice coach Shelton, 34, tied the knot in Texas.

"Mrs. Shelton here!" she wrote. "Winning!"

550 friends and family -- including Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Martina McBride, Dierks Bentley, Charles Kelly and the Bellamy Brothers -- watched as the couple of 5 years exchanged their vows at a ranch late Saturday evening, where the bride wore her mother's wedding dress.

Clarkson was thrilled to be part of the bash, she wrote on Facebook Sunday. "It was the greatest wedding/reception I've ever been to!" the singer, 29, raved.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Miranda talks about her wedding diet and more

Get the scoop on Miranda's music career on MSN

The most famous pop culture BFFs

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

VIDEO: How Miranda got in shape for her wedding

PHOTOS: Miranda and Blake's love story

PHOTOS: Celebrity bridesmaids