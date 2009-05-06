NEW YORK (AP) -- Paula Abdul has told a magazine that she overcame a 12-year addiction to painkillers last year.

The "American Idol" judge tells Ladies Home Journal in its June issue that she checked into a resort and spa in Carlsbad, Calif., where she weaned herself off her medications last Thanksgiving.

Abdul says she didn't like existing the way she had been.

The magazine says the 46-year-old singer-dancer had suffered for years from chronic pain caused by an unusual series of accidents.

Abdul's spokesman, Jeff Ballard, says Abdul "has moved forward in her life."