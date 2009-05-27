Report: Jon Gosselin Given $5 Daily Allowance
Entertainment Tonight
Kate Gosselin reportedly keeps a tight grasp on the purse strings, giving her
husband just $5 a day.
"She used to give him only $5 to spend, and if he was out and needed more
money, she would give him hell," David Rothermel, his former employer at Style
Craft Corp, tells Us magazine.
During the time Jon Gosselin was at Style Craft Corp, Kate allegedly flared
her temper with him in front of other employees -- even berating them. "She came
in raising hell because Jon's father was supposed to bring her lunch and he was
late," Rothermel recalls. "She got up out of bed rest to come in and yell at
anyone who would listen!"
She was also said to be ungrateful after a friend of the family gave them a
14-passenger van. Kate "never thanked him," claims a source close to Jon.
Instead, "she traded it in because she hated the color burgundy."
During Monday's season premiere, Kate admitted she's "been hard" on Jon. "I
would never deny that. I've always regretted it," she added.
