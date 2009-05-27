Entertainment Tonight

Kate Gosselin reportedly keeps a tight grasp on the purse strings, giving her

husband just $5 a day.

"She used to give him only $5 to spend, and if he was out and needed more

money, she would give him hell," David Rothermel, his former employer at Style

Craft Corp, tells Us magazine.

During the time Jon Gosselin was at Style Craft Corp, Kate allegedly flared

her temper with him in front of other employees -- even berating them. "She came

in raising hell because Jon's father was supposed to bring her lunch and he was

late," Rothermel recalls. "She got up out of bed rest to come in and yell at

anyone who would listen!"

She was also said to be ungrateful after a friend of the family gave them a

14-passenger van. Kate "never thanked him," claims a source close to Jon.

Instead, "she traded it in because she hated the color burgundy."

During Monday's season premiere, Kate admitted she's "been hard" on Jon. "I

would never deny that. I've always regretted it," she added.

