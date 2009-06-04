A&E has apparently canned Patrick Swayze's cop drama The Beast.

Although the network claims no official decision has been made, sources tell Variety that the show has been scrapped after 13 episodes (the final show aired April 23).

The cancellation comes as no surprise, as Swayze, 56, continues to battle pancreatic cancer. The network also made no mention of finding a new lead, should Swayze get sicker. (Lou Diamond Phillips had a guest role on the show this past season, but sources tell Variety he wasn't considered as a headliner.)

In May, a rep for Swayze denied a Florida radio station's report that the actor passed away.

Said the rep, "Patrick Swayze is alive, well and is enjoying his life and he continues to respond to treatment."