Terri Seymour, the ex-girlfriend of American Idol judge Simon Cowell, was allegedly attacked after the taping of the hit Fox show Tuesday, TMZ reports.

Seymour was confronted at the Nokia Theatre complex by Janice Thibodeaux, 33, who reportedly attempted to choke her after asking if she and Cowell were a couple.

Cowell's ex refused medical treatment and was escorted out of the complex by three L.A. police officers.

Thibodeaux -- who weighs 200 pounds, according to TMZ -- was arrested on felony battery charges and is being held on $52,700 bail.

Cowell and Seymour, who broke up in October after they began dating in 2002, remain on friendly terms.

"It was Terri's idea [to break up], not Simon's," Cowell's rep, Max Clifford told Usmagazine.com last year. "Simon is doing all right, but they were together a long time and so you can understand that it's going to be a strange time."