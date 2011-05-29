Peter Brady is back on the market.

Five years after tying the knot, Christopher Knight and Adrianne Curry have decided to end their marriage, according to Hollyscoop.com.

"After starting a relationship with what seemed to be irreconcilable differences, the couple has reached a period where those differences are no longer appreciated," their manager, Phil Viardo, told the site.

Viardo added: "The decision was mutually reached after it became clear to both that some perspective was needed in order to assess their unique union… They still love one another but need some distance to consider their future."

Knight, 53, known for his role as Peter Brady in the 1970s's hit "The Brady Bunch," met Curry, 28, while they were housemates on the VH1 series "The Surreal Life." Their on-screen romance let to their own spin-off series, "My Fair Brady," which documented their engagement, wedding and first year of marriage.

As of Sunday evening, the former "America's Next Top Model" contestant had yet to address the split on her official Twitter page. "May 29, 2006 I maried Christopher Anton Knight," she wrote. ""Enjoy your weekend! I certainly am!"

Earlier this month, however, Curry told Howard Stern she was "unsatisfied" at home and found attention via Twitter. The former model even confessed to using a Sybian machine (a masturbation tool for females) in lieu of sexual relations with her hubby.

