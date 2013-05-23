Amanda Bynes arrested in New York, treated at psychiatric hospital

Entertainment Tonight

Amanda Bynes was arrested at her New York apartment on Thursday for reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and physical possession of marijuana, police have confirmed to ET.

A local NBC news station reports that the doorman at Bynes' building called police to report that the actress had been smoking marijuana in the lobby of her Midtown apartment. Bynes, 27, allegedly tried to discard a bong when police showed up and took her into custody.

The local station goes on to report that Bynes was taken to Roosevelt Hospital for "psychiatric evaluation" before heading to the Midtown police station.

Police also confirmed the incident to Us Weekly: "Officers and building personnel went up to her apartment and she invited them in ... There was a smell of marijuana and a bong in the apartment, at which point Bynes picked up and threw out the window."

Publicist Jonathan Jaxson spoke with ET, revealing that the arrest took place after an attempted intervention was held for the actress, saying, , "I didn't want her to go to jail and be charged, I wanted her to get help and be sober for a minute and realize reality, and hope she sees that so many care and love her."

Jaxson has been tweeting about the incident:

"Everyone please say a prayer that our intervention worked and that @amandabynes has been arrested she will get the help she needs! #love."

-- Jonathan Jaxson (@jonathanjaxson) May 24, 2013

"Sometimes you do things you don't want to do, but you know in ur ❤ u almost have no choice to save another's life u have come to care about."

-- Jonathan Jaxson (@jonathanjaxson) May 24, 2013

The former Nickelodeon star has been racking up headlines lately for her dubious activity on social networking sites as well as run-ins with the law.

Bynes is currently under probation for driving with a suspended license and has a pending DUI case stemming from a 2012 arrest.

