Love is in the air for Amy Adams and a wedding is imminent.

Page Six is reporting that the "American Hustle" actress is set to marry her longtime fiancé Darren Le Gallo this weekend in a secret ceremony (Well, not so secret anymore!).

The couple will reportedly have an intimate gathering at a private location in the Los Angeles area.

"The guest list is being kept very small and she has kept the location very much under wraps," a source told Page Six.

The source then added: "Amy and Darren had always planned on getting married, but her career has been on such an amazing trajectory, it has been hard for her to take the time out. But now she has deliberately taken some time off work to be with her family and finally get married."

Amy and Darren have been together for 14 years and got engaged in 2008. The have one daughter together, 5-year-old Aviana.

To say that it's about time is certainly accurate, but the couple hasn't shied away from the topic of marriage. In fact, Amy was open about it in a 2013 Vanity Fair article, saying she wanted a "family-oriented" and "laid-back" wedding.

"I know he's completely capable and lovely, and beautiful, and offers something I could never hope to offer just in the nature of his being," she said of her fiancé. "We both have a very specific idea that we want to do this [the ceremony] in spring or fall, like in those months, but every time I'm busy working."