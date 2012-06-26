Although she's reportedly negotiating her exit from Today, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter that Ann Curry will remain a part of the NBC family.

According to the news source, Savannah Guthrie has been "formally offered" a promotion at Today (she now co-hosts the 9 a.m. hour with Natalie Morales and Al Roker), which would bump her up to the main broadcast, and Curry will maintain a "substantial" role at NBC News.

The veteran reporter has been with Today for 15 years, but has only co-hosted for the last year, taking over after Meredith Vieira's departure in 2011. Since the shift, Today has suffered a decline in ratings, shortening the gap between their main rival, ABC's Good Morning America.

Curry opened up to the Ladies' Home Journal about the criticism she's faced since her Today show promotion, saying, "When people say negative things or speculate, you can't help but feel hurt. I know NBC pays my salary, but I have never doubted who I work for. I think about the people who watch. They're the ones who matter to me. I want to feel I haven't dropped the ball when it comes to them."

