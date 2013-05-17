Beyoncé is pregnant with second child: Report

beyonce pregnant second child expecting jay-z blue ivy sibling

By Chris Gardner

Yep, she's pregnant!

After weeks of rumors, E! News is reporting that multiple sources tell the network that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are expecting a second child. Though Bey has yet to comment on the pregnancy, all signs point to "yes," as the diva had to cancel a stop on the Mrs. Carter Show world tour earlier this week in Belgium, marking the first canceled show of her entire career.

Though her rep blamed the scrapped show on exhaustion and dehydration, tongues were wagging that it was really a pregnancy causing her to fall ill. "To my dearest fans in Antwerp I've never postponed a show in my life. It was very hard for me. I promise I will make it up very soon. I'm sorry if I disappointed you. Thank you for your concern. I'm feeling much better now and I'm ready to give you a great show."

Speaking of show, expect to see Beyoncé announce this pregnancy in show-stopping form. The diva revealed that she was expecting after performing at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2011.

The couple welcomed Blue Ivy on Jan. 7, 2012 in New York. And while she's currently on tour through Aug. 5, she already seemed pretty sure that she wanted another baby when the Mrs. Carter Show wraps up, telling Oprah Winfrey in February, "I definitely want another child. After this next tour, maybe I'll have another baby."

