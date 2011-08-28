Entertainment Tonight.

Beyonce made a major announcement Sunday at the MTV Music Video Awards.

A representative for the singer confirmed to the Huffington Post that she is pregnant. The Grammy winner broke the news to paparazzing while walking the red carpet in a flowing red gown, cradling her new baby bump.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Beyonce, 29, told the TV host that she always wanted to have a baby at 30 years old.

Beyonce wed rapper Jay-Z in April 2008 and she will celebrate her 30th birthday on September 4.

