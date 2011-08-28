Report: Beyonce is Pregnant!
Entertainment Tonight.
Beyonce made a major announcement Sunday at the MTV Music Video Awards.
A representative for the singer confirmed to the Huffington Post that she is pregnant. The Grammy winner broke the news to paparazzing while walking the red carpet in a flowing red gown, cradling her new baby bump.
In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Beyonce, 29, told the TV host that she always wanted to have a baby at 30 years old.
Beyonce wed rapper Jay-Z in April 2008 and she will celebrate her 30th birthday on September 4.
Related stories on ETonline.com:Sofia Coppola Weds Rocker BoyfriendBuzz Makers: Kim's Wedding And A Rumored Divorce
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 05, 2019 These stars are expanding their families in 2019!
- 2 hours ago Cardi B's best style moments