Justin Bieber's entourage has cost a Niagra Falls border patrol guard her job after she allegedly accepted a $10,000 bribe to let members with criminal records enter his native Canada from the U.S. last year.

The official reportedly grabbed cash and backstage passes and agreed to let the entire entourage pass through customs prior to Bieber's Toronto shows.

According to TMZ, the accusations surfaced after more of Bieber's friends allegedly showed up at the border looking for the same special treatment.

The Canada Border Services agency reportedly circulated an internal memo reminding officers not to take bribes and to report anyone who does.

Bieber and his representatives have yet to comment on the story.