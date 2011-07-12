Get ready for a royal wedding of another sort: After six years together (and six kids!), Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are allegedly planning a wedding set to take place within the next few months, three separate sources confirm in the new Us Weekly, out Wednesday.

The "I do's" could take place at their newly renovated Chateau Miraval in Correns, France (conveniently featuring a 16th-century chapel) -- but don't expect a lavish bash in the manner of Pitt's $1 million nuptials in 2000 to Jennifer Aniston.

This super-couple's wedding "would be intimate and informal," one insider says of the pair.

Although Jolie, 36, and Pitt, 47, have long resisted traditional marriage until it became legal for everyone -- gay or straight -- their kids may have changed their mind.

"The kids ask about marriage," Pitt told USA Today in May of Maddox, 9, Pax, 7, Zahara, 6, Shiloh, 5, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 3. "It's meaning more and more to them."

