Hulk Hogan traded in the wrestling ring for a diamond ring when he and fiancee Jennifer McDaniel said "I do" Tuesday -- but it didn't go without a snag or two.

TMZ reports that a fight broke out with an intruding photographer just as Hogan (nee Terry Bollea), 57, and McDaniel, 35, exchanged vows on the beach at the wrestler's compound in Clearwater, Fla. Cops were called, but no arrests were made.

Dating since early 2008, Hogan (nee Terry Bollea) and McDaniel first made their relationship public during a romantic Miami getaway in April that same year. By December 2009, the wrestler had proposed to McDaniel.

According to TMZ, Hogan's children, Brooke, 22, and Nick, 20, both attended the intimate sunset ceremony at the wrestler's compound in Clearwater, Fa.

This isn't the first marriage for Hogan: his ex, Linda, filed for divorce in 2007 after 24 years of marriage.

More on Wonderwall:

Nicole Richie's wedding elephant explained

The year in hookups and breakups

Trend Report: White Wedding

More from UsWeekly:

VIDEO: See Hulk Hogan do housework!

PHOTOS: Hollywood's biggest engagement rings

PHOTOS: Unforgettable celebrity weddings