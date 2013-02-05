LOS ANGELES (AP) — An investigator's report states Frank Ocean told investigators that Chris Brown threatened to shoot him during a fight over a parking space last month.

The report was included in a prosecution motion seeking to have Brown's probation revoked over numerous discrepancies and lax supervision of his community service sentence for the 2009 beating of Rihanna.

The report says Brown punched Ocean after the pair argued over a parking space at a West Hollywood studio on Jan. 27. Ocean told police that at one point, Brown shouted he and his entourage could "bust" Ocean, which prosecutors wrote is a street slang term for shooting someone.

Ocean, who has said his first love was a man, also told investigators that he may have heard someone shout a gay slur during the confrontation.