The wait is over.

After welcoming a baby on July 2, 2013, Busy Philipps and her husband, Marc Silverstein, said at the time that they had yet to select a moniker for their new bundle of joy. Just over a week later, E! News is reporting that the couple -- already parents to 4-year-old Birdie Leigh -- have picked a winner: Cricket Pearl Silverstein.

The actress, who stars alongside Courteney Cox on "Cougar Town," has yet to comment on her daughter's name. But she did tweet about her special delivery on Tuesday. "Thank you all for the warm wishes for our new little ladybug! It's been so sweet to read them all!!" Philipps posted.

Despite what we think of the name Cricket, one thing is clear: The girl will be in good company in Hollywood where it's become quite the fad for stars to pick unique names for their offspring. But Cricket needn't look to far, anyway. Her older sister is named Birdie, after all.

