Looks like Brangelina won't be working together again after all.

According to a report by Deadline, Cameron Diaz is now in "final negotiations" to play Malkina in Ridley Scott's The Counselor, a role Angelina Jolie was initially being considered for.

PHOTOS: Cameron's sexy leg-baring style

Diaz, 39, will join the flick's already star-studded cast; Michael Fassbender, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Brad Pitt have all signed on to appear in the dark tale penned by Pulitzer Prize-winner Cormac McCarthy.

As of last month, Jolie, 36, was still attached to the project, though The Hollywood Reporter pointed out she might have trouble balancing the thriller with Maleficent, scheduled to hit theaters in 2014.

PHOTOS: Brad and Angelina's love story

The only other film on which she's worked with fiance Brad Pitt? 2005's Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the set where Jolie admitted she and Pitt "fell in love."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Report: Cameron Diaz Replacing Angelina Jolie in The Counselor