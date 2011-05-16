BERLIN (AP) -- Germany's top-selling Bild newspaper is reporting that the wife of French president Nicolas Sarkozy is pregnant.

The newspaper on Tuesday quoted Sarkozy's father Pal Sarkozy as confirming that his son and wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy are expecting their first child together.

He's quoted as saying "neither wants to know the gender beforehand, but I'm certain it will be a girl, and beautiful like Carla."

Sarkozy's office did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Sarkozy's office has refused to comment on rumors that she is pregnant in recent weeks, saying it's a private matter.