If he can behave himself for the next year, Chace Crawford's criminal record could once again be squeaky clean.

The actor, who was charged with marijuana possession in June 2010, has struck a deal to complete a pre-trial diversion program, TMZ reports.

According to the terms, the 25-year-old "Gossip Girl" star cannot be arrested or engage in any criminal conduct for a year, must perform 24 hours of community service and report to a probation officer once a month.

At the time of Crawford's arrest, a source told Us Weekly that "his mom called him crying. He comes from a very good family, and his parents were so upset that his mug shot was everywhere."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

'Bed Intruder' Star Arrested for Marijuana Possession

The Best Celeb Mug Shots

Kelly Osbourne Not Dating Chace Crawford

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: More celebs in legal trouble

PHOTOS: Unforgettable celebrity mug shots

PHOTOS: Gossip Girl stars, then and now