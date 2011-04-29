Report: Chace Crawford Strikes Deal in Marijuana Case
If he can behave himself for the next year, Chace Crawford's criminal record could once again be squeaky clean.
The actor, who was charged with marijuana possession in June 2010, has struck a deal to complete a pre-trial diversion program, TMZ reports.
According to the terms, the 25-year-old "Gossip Girl" star cannot be arrested or engage in any criminal conduct for a year, must perform 24 hours of community service and report to a probation officer once a month.
At the time of Crawford's arrest, a source told Us Weekly that "his mom called him crying. He comes from a very good family, and his parents were so upset that his mug shot was everywhere."
