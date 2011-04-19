LOS ANGELES — Although the court session was closed to the media, reports are that Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller's toddler twins will stay with their mother and her family, as agreed on in a March 10 settlement.

Former "Two and a Half Men" star Sheen went before a Los Angeles judge Tuesday seeking custody of the boys. Mueller also attended, and emerged from court smiling and hugging her attorney. Although nothing official was announced to the media, TMZ.com reports that the couple's custody arrangment will not be changed.

Sheen left the courthouse flanked by security and was on his way to catch a plane to Washington, DC for a performance of his stage show, "My Violent Torpedo of Truth — Defeat is Not an Option."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Hank Goldberg sealed the hearing at the request of Mueller's attorney, saying it was "in the best interest of the children" because of "questions of abuse and other inflammatory and emotional issues."

Sheen arrived in court wearing a black suit, glasses and an orange tie. As the public filed out of the courtroom, Sheen gave a fist bump to a reporter in the audience. One of his girlfriends, whom he describes as goddesses, accompanied him to court and sat on a bench outside the courtroom.

The actor and his estranged wife have sparred in recent months, with Mueller accusing Sheen of threatening her with a pen knife. Recent reports have claimed Mueller has re-entered rehab for addiction issues.

Sheen's attorney, Mark Gross, said in court it was unfair that Mueller's attorneys hadn't sought to seal her prior request for a restraining order, which detailed numerous alleged threats Sheen had made. The restraining order request was later dropped.

Gross agreed the hearing should be closed and Mueller's attorneys called the complaint, "a dollar short and a day late."

In Santa Monica, Sheen's attorneys are arguing his $100 million lawsuit over his firing from "Men" should be heard in the public courts system rather than through private arbitration as his former employer, Warner Bros. Television, wants.

Sheen's attorneys argue an arbitration clause in his contract is unenforceable and the case should be decided by a jury if it proceeds that far.

Warner Bros. denies Sheen's claims and in court filings stated that the actor's contract calls for disputes to be decided by binding arbitration.

Sheen filed his lawsuit March 10, days after he was fired from television's top-rated comedy. He is also suing "Men" Executive Producer Chuck Lorre, who also wants the case handled by arbitration. Warner fired Sheen after a series of bizarre behavior during interviews and after he vehemently criticized Lorre.

Sheen has said during his stage show that he would return to the show, which reportedly paid him $1.8 million an episode, but Warner has denied there have been discussions for Sheen's re-hiring.

