By Dana Flax

Charlie Sheen will plead guilty to a misdemeanor offense and get 30 days jail time in his ongoing domestic violence case, a source close to the negotiations tells People.

"Charlie intends to go to court on June 7 [to] plead to a misdemeanor and immediately begin serving his 30 days in jail," says the source. "With good behavior, he could end up doing 15 or so days."

Sheen, 44, was charged with felony menacing, misdemeanor third-degree assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief following a Christmas Day fight with his wife, Brooke Mueller, 32, in Aspen, Colorado. According to the source, Sheen would not be placed on probation once he completes his jail sentence.

The couple have been living in separate homes for over a month, and are currently sharing custody of their twin boys. In February, Mueller entered rehab for substance abuse with Sheen seeking treatment a week later as a "preventative measure."

Sheen agreed to return to his CBS show "Two and a Half Men" for two more years. The plea deal would allow Sheen to serve out his jail sentence before the new season starts shooting at the beginning of August.