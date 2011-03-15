One of Charlie Sheen's porn star pals had a very sad, scary night in a Chicago hotel on Monday.

Kacey Jordan, an adult-film actress who achieved new fame for partying with the "Two and a Half Men" actor during his notorious bender at his Los Angeles mansion, attempted suicide, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources told the website that cops busted into Jordan's suite at the Peninsula Hotel following a series of disturbing messages on her Twitter account.

"I took a bunch of pills...drank a hotel size bottle of jack," Jordan tweeted. "Those 16 hours I was with Charlie Sheen... messed me up," she wrote.

(Sheen famously was rushed to the hospital in early February after a reportedly drug-fueled party at home with Jordan and several other women.) "I can't get that image out of my head... i think i keep trying to feel his pain."

TMZ's report says that Jordan tried to "cut herself" when cops discovered her at her hotel. Once she was subdued, they checked her into a hospital for mental evaluation.

After thanking fans for their concern, Jordan then posted an update from the hospital. "I'm Soooo bored in this hospital bed! I wanna have someone save me."

