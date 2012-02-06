Entertainment Tonight.

After a three-year hiatus, Chris Brown is expected to make his first Grammy appearance since assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009.

A source reportedly tells the Associated Press that Brown, who is still serving probation for the felony charge, will hit the stage of the awards show on February 12, although there has yet to be an official announcement.

Rihanna is also expected to perform for this year's Grammys. The actress still has a restraining order against Brown, but the 50-yard restriction is reduced to just 10 yards while they're at a music event.

Rihanna has won four Grammys, while Brown has yet to take home the coveted statuette. This year, his hit single Look at Me Now is nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Rihanna is nominated for four Grammys this year, including Album of the Year for Loud.