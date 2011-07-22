Challenging times for Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger's family. TMZ reports that the divorcing couple's youngest son Christopher, 13, has been hospitalized for several days following a serious boogie boarding accident in Malibu last weekend.

Christopher is said to have suffered multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung while at the beach with his mom. He has been in the hospital since the accident -- but his condition was recently upgraded, and the young teen is going to be OK.

RELATED: VIDEO: Look back on Arnold and Maria's marriage

Shriver, 55, and Schwarzenegger, 63, plus their three older children, have banded together to watch over Christopher at the hospital as he recovers, TMZ reports.

The family released a staement earlier on Friday that reads: "While it has been a very scary week, Christopher is surrounded by his family and friends. He is a brave boy and is expected to make a full recovery. On behalf of our entire family, we want to sincerely thank the paramedics and lifeguards who responded so swiftly as well as the doctors, nurses, emergency room and hospital staff who have cared for our son," they added "They have been extraordinary to him and to us. We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and ask for respect and privacy for Christopher and our family."

On Friday, his older brother, Patrick, Tweeted an update writing: "Thank you everyone for your messages about my brother. This kid is strongest kid I ever seen. Keep praying."

And his sister, Katherine, also posted a message on Twitter: "Thank you guys for ur concern and prayers for my baby brother!" she wrote. "He's a tough little guy and getting better! Please keep praying for him!"

RELATED: PHOTOS: Famous political families

But the couple of 25 years still have a court battle ahead. On Wednesday, actor and former California governor Schwarzenegger responded to Shriver's recent divorce petition -- and asked a court not to award spousal support to Shriver, and requested that attorney and legal costs be jointly paid.

Shriver filed for divorce weeks after her husband publicly confessed to fathering an illegitimate child over ten years ago with a longtime member of the couple's household staff, housekeeper Mildred Baena.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Get the latest on the divorce drama

The mother of Arnold's love child speaks

The most shocking celeb splits