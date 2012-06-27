NEW YORK (AP) -- Ann Curry is expected to officially make her exit from NBC's "Today" show after one year as co-host.

She told USA Today she would announce her departure Thursday, ending a week of awkward television as she continued working after word spread that NBC was looking to oust her. She made it clear in the interview that it wasn't her idea.

The popular morning show is facing its biggest challenge in the ratings from ABC's resurgent "Good Morning America" since the mid-1990s. Curry said she will remain at NBC News, leading a reporting unit.

NBC's Savannah Guthrie is expected to replace Curry.