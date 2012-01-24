Demi Moore is on the mend after a trip to a Los Angeles hospital late Monday.

TMZ.com reports paramedics responded to a 911 call placed at 10:45 p.m. Monday and were dispatched to Moore's L.A. home, assessing her condition for 30 minutes before transporting her to a local hospital. TMZ's sources say Moore's trip to the hospital was the result of substance abuse.

A rep for the 49-year-old actress tells Us Weekly Moore is currently seeking treatment to get back on her feet.

"Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health," her rep said Tuesday. "She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends."

Moore split from her 33-year-old husband of six years Ashton Kutcher in November, shortly after the Two and a Half Men star infamously had a one-night-stand with San Diego party girl Sara Leal on he and Moore's wedding anniversary.

