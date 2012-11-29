PARIS (AP) — French actor Gerard Depardieu was briefly detained by police for allegedly driving drunk on his motorcycle, according to a news report.

Sipa news agency quoted police as saying the 63-year-old actor was brought in Thursday afternoon by Paris police after falling off his motorcycle.

The burly actor, who has appeared in more than 150 films, allegedly failed a sobriety test and was taken to a police station, Sipa said. Police then escorted him home, but he'll have to appear in court, the news agency reported.

It was one of several encounters with the law for Depardieu. He grabbed headlines when he urinated in the aisle of a plane before takeoff on a Paris to Dublin flight. He was removed from the aircraft.

Depardieu was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 1990 film "Cyrano de Bergerac."