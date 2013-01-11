Billboard -- It's the reunion R&B fans have been waiting for. Destiny's Child will reunite at Super Bowl XLVII on Feb. 3, sources tell Us Weekly.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams will reportedly join Beyoncé onstage during her Super Bowl halftime show and perform a medley of Destiny's Child hits, including their new song, "Nuclear."

Bing: Beyoncé and Super Bowl fans

The performance would be their first in six years. Beyoncé went on Facebook yesterday to announce the upcoming release of their compilation album, "Love Songs." The 14-track album will be composed of romantic-themed songs the trio recorded between 1997-2004 except for "Nuclear."

A publicist for Legacy Recordings confirmed to Billboard that "Nuclear" is a newly recorded track.

