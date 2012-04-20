New details are emerging about final arrangements for Dick Clark following his passing on Wednesday.

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that the legendary TV and radio personality will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered over the Pacific Ocean, citing a source close to the late star. Additionally, the outlet reports that there will be no funeral for Clark.

However, Clark's rep responded to ET's report by telling Gossip Cop, "The family has not decided" what to do with his ashes, and that "no plans have been finalized." The website claims the cremation has already happened. Additionally, Gossip Cop writes that it was announced that fans of Clark will be able to write messages about him on confetti which will then be used to shower midtown Manhattan when the ball drops at midnight on December 31.

The Hollywood icon died on April 18 at the age of 82 after suffering a massive heart attack. Clark entered St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday night for an outpatient procedure. Attempts to resuscitate him following the heart attack were not successful.

The famous host of "American Bandstand" and "New Year's Rockin' Eve" and the producing pioneer behind Dick Clark Prods., is survived by his wife Kari and his three children, Duane, Cindy and RAC.

