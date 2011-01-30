It's officially over.

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker finalized their divorce through their attorneys in Texas on Friday, TMZ reports. All issues have been amicably resolved, the website adds.

As first reported in Us Weekly, actress Longoria, 35, first decided to end her three-year marriage to San Antonio Spurs star Parker, 28, after she discovered hundreds of inappropriate texts between him and Erin Barry -- the ex-wife of his former teammate. (Both Parker and Barry have denied an affair.)

Despite that drama, the former couple have kept things friendly in the wake of their split and have been spotted sharing meals together in L.A. and in Texas.

"The most important thing is to stay strong mentally, even if these are very difficult times," Parker told French paper Le Parisien earlier this month.

For her part, Longoria looked radiant at Sunday's SAG Awards in L.A., where she graced the red carpet in a white Georges Hobeika gown.

She cheerfully Tweeted from the event: "Me and my other favorite latina Sofia Vergara at the SAG Awards!!"

